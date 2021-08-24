UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBJY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 target price for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UCB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $58.12 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.