UIL Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UIL stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.35 million and a PE ratio of 28.47.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

