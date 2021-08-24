UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $806.94 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $806.94 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00026735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00794255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099204 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,530,450 coins and its circulating supply is 62,597,798 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.