Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,115.50 ($53.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £107.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,214.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

