United Natural Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,342 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the average volume of 876 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,114 shares of company stock worth $2,337,360. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

