United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $193.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,952. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.