United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $338.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

