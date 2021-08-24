Unitrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $731,205.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $731,205.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00791334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

