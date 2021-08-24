UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.09. UP Fintech shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 84,445 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 11.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

