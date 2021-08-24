UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

UPGS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). The company had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,801. The stock has a market cap of £203.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.