UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

UPGS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). The company had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,801. The stock has a market cap of £203.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

