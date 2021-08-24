Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.