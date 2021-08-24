Vai Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Vai has a market capitalization of $87.32 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00155040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,148.09 or 1.00066777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00984126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.58 or 0.06570757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

