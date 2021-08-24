Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.