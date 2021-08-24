Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

