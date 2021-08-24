Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

