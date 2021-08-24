Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

