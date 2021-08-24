Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 201,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.