Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 136,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88.

