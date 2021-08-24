Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.76. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $422.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

