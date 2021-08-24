Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. 4,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

