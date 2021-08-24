Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 66,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,335. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $245.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.