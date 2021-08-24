Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.