Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.92. The stock had a trading volume of 340,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

