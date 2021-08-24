Vega Protocol Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $38.39 or 0.00079624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.39 and $687,516.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.