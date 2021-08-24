VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,532.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $2,532.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.63 or 1.00156456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,949,427 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.