Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

