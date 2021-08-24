Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 53,293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

