Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $131.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $411.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $412.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

