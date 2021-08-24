Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $118,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 433.0% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $255,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

