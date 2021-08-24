Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 337,655 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $143,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

VRNS opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

