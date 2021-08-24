Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.50

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

VTXPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.