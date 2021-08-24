Vince (NYSE:VNCE) vs. Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and Torrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $219.87 million 0.40 -$65.65 million ($3.35) -2.21 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vince.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -11.49% -48.11% -9.36% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vince and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Vince.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid beats Vince on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 47 company-operated full-price retail stores and 15 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

