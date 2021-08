Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) vs. Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Critical Analysis

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Edenred has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Edenred and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Edenred currently has a consensus price target of $29.99, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Vinci has a consensus price target of $26.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than Vinci.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edenred and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 8.35 $271.87 million N/A N/A Vinci $49.38 billion 1.29 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Summary

Vinci beats Edenred on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

