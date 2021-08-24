Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vital Farms in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $707.01 million and a PE ratio of 92.64.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,766 shares of company stock worth $18,652,191 over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

