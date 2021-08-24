Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

