Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €309.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €257.94 ($303.46).

VOW3 stock opened at €194.54 ($228.87) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of €209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

