Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $166.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $166.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

