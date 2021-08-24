Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.