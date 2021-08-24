Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $758,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

