Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

