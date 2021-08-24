Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

