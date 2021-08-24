Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

