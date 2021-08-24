Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,100 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

