WeBlock Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,871.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $45,970.10 and approximately $4,871.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeBlock has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

WeBlock (CRYPTO:WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

