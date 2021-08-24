Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG):

8/17/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

8/9/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Plug Power had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at COKER & PALMER.

6/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 14,545,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,098. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

