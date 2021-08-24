Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brenntag (BNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/12/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €75.40 ($88.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/23/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNR traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.38 ($101.62). 167,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.14. Brenntag SE has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.