Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

