Wells Fargo & Company Trims Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Price to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.15.

MGY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

