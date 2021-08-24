WePower Price Down 12.5% This Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. WePower has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $76,566.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WePower has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

