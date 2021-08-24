West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFG traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 33,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

